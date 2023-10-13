10/13/23 AEW Rampage Recap

Apparently Rampage started early, as the opening Trios Match is already underway…

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard (w/Jake Hager) vs. Isiah Kassidy and The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy)

We join this match already in progress, and Matt is double-teamed in the corner. There is a bit of animosity among Parker’s team as the show heads into a commercial break.

Back from the break, Parker’s team is still in control, but Matt finally makes the tag to Jeff. Jeff connects with a few moves, and then Kassidy joins him in the ring. Everybody drops everybody with various moves, and then Matt finally drops Parker with the Side Effect. Kassidy splashes Parker in the corner and Matt drops him with the Twist of Fate. Jeff goes up top, but Hager knocks him off the ropes. Matt takes Hager out, and then Kassidy dives onto Hager and Menard. Matt gets sent to the floor, and then Garcia drops Kassidy with a running lariat. Garcia dances a bit, takes Kassidy down again, and then gets the pin fall.

Winners: Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard

-After the match, the animosity between Garcia and Menard continues.

—

Renee Paquette tries to interview Penta El Zero Miedo, but they are interrupted by Bullet Club Gold. This leads to a match between Penta and Jay White being made official for Dynamite.

—

Renee interviews Parker, Garcia, Menard, and Hager. Menard says he can’t stand Garcia’s dancing anymore and Parker tries to calm them down. Hager tells everyone to squash it, and then Menard tells the other three to squash it and walks away.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jay Lethal (w/Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt) vs. Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor)

Lethal backs Beretta into the corner and stomps him down. Lethal chokes Beretta with his boot, but Beretta comes back with a few shots and takes Lethal down. Beretta stomps on Lethal, but Lethal counters back and trips Beretta into the turnbuckles. Lethal follows with a scoop slam and goes for the Figure Four, but Beretta kicks him in the face a few times. Beretta delivers right hands and kicks Lethal in the midsection. Beretta drops Lethal with a hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Jeff gets on the apron, but Beretta backs him down and chops Lethal. Beretta goes for a running cross-body, but Lethal ducks and Beretta crashes into the ropes. Taylor grabs a chair and backs Lethal’s crew away. Beretta and Lethal exchange shots on the outside, and then Beretta drops Lethal with a Spear. Beretta gets Lethal back into the ring and drops Dutt with a shot. Lethal comes back out and slams Beretta into the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta delivers a knee strike to Lethal. Beretta takes Lethal out with a cross-body on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Beretta delivers a few German suplexes, and then delivers a half-and-half suplex after blocking the Lethal Injection. Beretta goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Lethal comes back and takes Beretta down. Lethal applies the Figure Four, and then goes for an elbow drop. Beretta gets his boot up to blaock and goes for a rolling elbow, but Lethal dodges it. Lethal kicks Beretta in the back of his knee and follows with the Lethal Injection for the pin fall.

Winner: Jay Lethal

—

A new vignette airs for the ongoing feud between Mike Santana and Ortiz. This one is face-to-face and they argue back and forth as their match gets closer.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue

They exchange chops, and then Blue drops Sakura with a hurricanrana. Blue goes for a running knee strike, but Sakura dodges it and dumps Blue to the floor. Sakura delivers a shot and connects with a cross-body against the ring steps. Sakura gets Blue back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Sakura applies the Romero Special, but her shoulders end up on the mat for a two count. Sakura chops Blue in the corners, but Blue kicks her in the face. Blue follows with a knee strike and a DDT for a two count. Blue goes for Sky Fall, but Sakura gets free and delivers a chop. Sakura delivers a back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Blue comes back with a thrust kick and delivers Code Blue for the pin fall.

Winner: Skye Blue

—

A quick recap of Title Tuesday airs.

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Skye Blue

-ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Willie Mack

-Brian Cage vs. Komander

-Adam Copeland will appear live

-We will hear from Big Bill and Ricky Starks

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Dynamite Diamond Dozen Battle Royale

-Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-Mistico vs. Rocky Romero

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana)

Yuta and Kaun start the match with a lock-up. Yuta takes Kaun down and applies a hammer-lock. Kaun counters into a side-headlock, but Yuta counters right back into a wrist-lock. Kaun backs Yuta into the corner and slaps him in the face. Yuta slaps Kaun right back and then slams him down. Yuta connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Kaun kicks out. Castagnoli tags in and he and Yuta drop Kaun with a double kick to the face. Castagnoli goes for the Swing, but Kaun gets to the ropes. Castagnoli stomps on Kaun and tags Yuta back in. Yuta knocks Liona to the floor, but Kaun splashes Yuta in the corner. Yuta comes back, but Kaun shoves him to the floor. Liona drops Yuta with a shot, and then Kaun slams Yuta into the barricade and the ring apron repeatedly. Yuta gets slammed into the barricade one more time as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kaun has Yuta grounded and applies a rear chin-lock. Yuta counters out with elbow shots and drops Kaun with a German suplex. Castagnoli and Liona tag in, and Castagnoli delivers a series of uppercuts. Castagnoli follows with corner clotheslines, and then delivers another uppercut and a running lariat. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Liona kicks out. Castagnoli goes for the Neutralizer, but Liona rolls through. Kaun makes a blind tag and Castagnoli goes for the Swing on Kaun. Liona rolls Castagnoli up for a two count, and then Castagnoli sends Liona back out as Kaun makes the tag. Castagnoli swings Kaun and Yuta delivers a dropkick. Yuta goes for the cover, but Liona breaks it up. Castagnoli chases Nana away after Nana gets involved, and then Kaun drops Yuta in the ring. Kaun goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out.

Liona tags back in, but Yuta delivers shots to both of them. Liona and Kaun take Yuta down and Liona goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Kaun tags back in, but Castagnoli comes back and sends Liona to the floor. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut to Kaun, and then Yuta slams Kaun down. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut to Liona on the outside, and then Yuta and Castagnoli hit the Fastball Special on Kaun for the pin fall.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta