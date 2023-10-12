Tony Khan takes shot at Cena and Undertaker for failing to draw a million on NXT

AEW President Tony Khan is still not over Dynamite’s defeat to NXT on Tuesday on his birthday and continued to be salty on X.

In a message posted today, Khan said that this week, two active decades-long rating streaks from two great legends were ended.

“With all due respect, until this week’s head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo,” Khan said.

This comes on the heels of NXT beating Dynamite 921,000 to 609,000 viewers on Tuesday night.

Khan also took another shot at Vince McMahon after a user replied that “Vince has the power and influence to take them cheap shots” and that “he’s earned the right to make them,” and called Tony Khan the Temu version of Vince McMahon.

“Yes. Vince has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots,” replied Khan, obviously referring to the many sexcapades Vince had over the years.