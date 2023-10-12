Tony Khan comments on Vince McMahon on social media, Trish’s Mt. Rushmore

Oct 12, 2023 - by James Walsh

Trish Stratus has answered the age-old question of who should be on wrestling’s Mt. Rushmore. Stratus was asked the question during a panel at Big Texas Comic Con and, while saying it’s a hard question to answer, did list her four names that would be on the metaphorical mountain.

“I’m gonna put The Rock on there,” Stratus said (per Wrestling Inc). “This is a tough question, and sometimes my answers change … So I’m gonna say The Rock. I’m going to put ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on there. I’m going to put Alundra Blayze on there. And I’m gonna put Lita on there.”

Tony Khan via Twitter:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Xena

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal