Tidbits: Mistico’s AEW debut announced, Impact sell out, NWA update, and Heyman/Cargill photo

Oct 12, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mistico will make his AEW debut on the 10/20 Rampage show against Rocky Romero, which will be taped 10/18 in Houston.

– Impact has announced: Night 1 of our Coventry events on the UK Invasion Tour is sold out! Tickets are going fast for Night 2 on October 29 so get them now before you miss out.

– Paul Heyman and Jade Cargill:

– Update on NWA:

