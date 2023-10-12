Tidbits: Mistico’s AEW debut announced, Impact sell out, NWA update, and Heyman/Cargill photo
– Mistico will make his AEW debut on the 10/20 Rampage show against Rocky Romero, which will be taped 10/18 in Houston.
– Impact has announced: Night 1 of our Coventry events on the UK Invasion Tour is sold out! Tickets are going fast for Night 2 on October 29 so get them now before you miss out.
– Paul Heyman and Jade Cargill:
– Update on NWA:
