Tidbits: Mistico’s AEW debut announced, Impact sell out, NWA update, and Heyman/Cargill photo

– Mistico will make his AEW debut on the 10/20 Rampage show against Rocky Romero, which will be taped 10/18 in Houston.

Next Friday, 10/20

Houston

Friday Night #AEWRampage

On @TNTdrama at 10pm ET/9pm CT Mexico's Pound-For-Pound Crown@caristicomx vs @azucarRoc MISTICO debuts in a grudge match vs Rocky Romero, 10/20 on Rampage!

Stay tuned to @AEWonTV to learn the history between these CMLL icons! pic.twitter.com/o9NoNYHSAU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023

– Impact has announced: Night 1 of our Coventry events on the UK Invasion Tour is sold out! Tickets are going fast for Night 2 on October 29 so get them now before you miss out.

– Paul Heyman and Jade Cargill:

😎🤑 with the 🐐 of 🐐’s. pic.twitter.com/3GADidiJAQ — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 11, 2023

– Update on NWA: