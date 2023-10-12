Swerve Strickland on wanting to be the first ever Black AEW World Champion

“I think that’s a story, that’s a possibility, that’s being talked about now amongst peers. It’s a seed that I planted that I wanted to just organically grow.

The story wasn’t about AEW’s never had a black world champion, its like, I want to win it. I want to be the first and I don’t want to accept anything less.

I want to be the first, which means I want to be next up, especially with the momentum I have. I want to use all of that to get to the top.”