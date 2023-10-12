Royal Rumble

From the US Airways Center

Phoenix, Arizona

January 27, 2013

– Singles match for the WWE United States Championship: Antonio Cesaro defeated The Miz by pinfall

– Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alberto Del Rio (c) (with Ricardo Rodriguez) defeated Big Show

– Tag team match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) (c) defeated Team Rhodes Scholars (Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow) by submission

– 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 29: John Cena won by last eliminating Ryback

– Singles match for the WWE Championship: The Rock defeated CM Punk (c) (with Paul Heyman) by pinfall