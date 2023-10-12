NXT led Dynamite in 7 out of 8 quarter hours in 18-49 ratings

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that NXT led Dynamite in seven out of eight quarter head-to-head ratings on Tuesday.

Dynamite managed to win the third quarter between 8:30PM and 8:45PM when they were still going commercial free while NXT had a picture-in-picture ad. Dynamite drew 400,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo that quarter versus the 360,000 viewers NXT pulled.

That quarter featured the conclusion of the Chris Jericho vs Powerhouse Hobbs match, the Cole and Strong skit, and a good bulk of the Fenix vs Cassidy match.

NXT had the six-man tag match between Butch, Holland, and Bate against Gallus and the Lynch/Valkyria video.