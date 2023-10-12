Notes on Kairi and Cash Wheeler

– On her Twitter, Kairi has thanked the fans that followed her on her very short run on Stardom before she heads back to WWE. It reads;

“This is the last tweet. It was only a short year and a half, but I would like to thank you very much for all your support. Thank you for everything. Someday, somewhere…”

– Contrary to reports claiming Cash Wheeler was injured, leading to the brief and lopsided match, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wheeler is in fact not injured; the outcome of the match was pre-planned to pave the way for an upcoming rematch.