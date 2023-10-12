MLW update: Davey Boy Smith Jr. placed on injured reserved list, Tom Lawlor returning

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a new main event of “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Kane (Champion) for the World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ this Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

72 hours out from Slaughterhouse, the World Heavyweight Title Fight has changed.

The original challenger, Davey Boy Smith Jr., has withdrawn from the bout and has been placed on the emergency injured reserved list.

With DBS out, league officials conferred with Don King, promoter of the Bomaye Fight Club and World Champion Alex Kane, through the night and early morning hours on the status of a title fight this Saturday.

Kane, vowing he fights for the people, insisted on giving fans a title fight this weekend, which set the stage for a shocking return to the league: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

“Tom is a great guy, but he was PISSED at what Kane said about him during that MLW media event a few weeks back,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Getting a cage fighter mad isn’t something I’d recommend Kane do again. (Tom) has been dying to get a fight with Kane and so when the spot opened up, he was the first call we made. I want to also acknowledge and thank New Japan Pro Wrestling for aiding in facilitating this. They came through in the clutch.”

Making claims and allegations that was Lawlor was ducking him, Tom didn’t hesitate to take the title fight, which was fast-tracked to contract signatures by MLW and New Japan this morning.

Lawlor, the first fighter to win the Battle Riot (2018), 2020 Opera Cup winner and a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion enjoyed an extraordinary 4-year stint in Major League Wrestling. Since exiting in 2021, Lawlor has been a force in New Japan Pro Wrestling, becoming the inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

Tom Lawlor now returns to MLW, starting a new “filthy” chapter… but will it start with a new title reign? It goes down at Slaughterhouse LIVE and exclusively on FITE+. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal for the National Openweight Championship

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. 1 Called Manders

TITLE VERSUS TITLE

CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship vs. MLW World Middleweight Championship

Rocky Romero (with Salina de la Renta) vs. AKIRA

World Featherweight Championship

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. The Phantom Challenger

Chamber of Horrors

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Fright Night Challenge

Matt Cardona vs. ???

Ichiban vs. Love, Doug

Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Griffin McCoy

J Boujii vs. “BRG” Brett Ryan Gosselin

PLUS: Minoru Suzuki Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!