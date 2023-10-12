Karrion Kross says he was supposed to wrestle Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 39

Karrion Kross has revealed that he was supposed to wrestle Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39:

“Fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that, except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. We were slated to do something. We would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people. Where we thought we both needed to be. We had ideas for Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas], Scarlett, and then everything happened the way it did.”

“He left a mark on everybody and anybody he ever met. It’s just very strange, the way, everything played out. Beautiful and tragic, and he was an inspiration to me. [He] always showed me warmth, he showed everybody warmth. I have more stories than we have time to share, but we were cool.”

source: Chris Van Vliet