Impact Report 10/12/23

Join us tonight for results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are once again on the call from Memphis.

2/3 Falls Killer Impact Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian IMPACT World Tag Team Championship: The Rascalz (c) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann Call Your Shot Implications: Jordynne Grace vs. Eric Young vs. Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango vs. Champagne Singh Tasha Steelz vs. Courtney Rush

We start the show with a highlight package from last week. The main portion of the package details the feud between Kaz and Eddie Edwards.

Match 1. Sami Callihan and Rich Swann VS Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz)

The winners of the match will defend the belts against ABC at Bound For Glory. Trey and Swann start off with Swann getting the better of Trey. Sami tags in and goes for the eyes and tags right back out. Swann delivers a rolling splash and tags in Sami. Sami rakes the back. This team is polar opposites. Trey pokes the eyes back and Wentz tags in and they double team Sami. After working Sami over further in the corner, Trey tags back in and they wishbone and double dropkick Callihan. Trey goes to the ground and pound. Sami turns Trey inside out with a lariat. Swann and Wentz tag. Swann kicks both the champs and then rannas Trey into Wentz. After a senton to the floor, Rich is in control. He then moonsaults on them from the ring to the floor. The numbers catch up to Rich and Wentz superplexes Swann with the help of Trey. Wentz throws Sami and Rich to the floor. He dives on Swann. Back from a break, Swann kicks out of a pin attempt and gets locked in a rear chin by Trey. Trey then locks on a leg lock. Swann rolls free, but eats a dropkick. Swann finally tags to Callihan. He comes in hot and clears the ring. He gets a two count off a face first choke slam. Swann tags back in, but all four are in and the challengers are both biting in tandem. They end up in a four way collide and on the floor. Swann and Trey stand alone in the ring and lay in the slaps and chops. It eventually becomes a kick exchange. Wentz recovers and they deliver a tandem blockbuster, but only for a two count. Trey accidentally spray paints Wentz eyes. After an assisted cactus driver 97, somehow Wentz kicks out a two. They go for another. Trey crotches Swann, Wentz crotches Sami. Hot fire flame and the champs finish it.

Winners by pinfall, and still champs, The Rascalz

Kenny King and Sheldon Jean are complaining backstage about Heath. Sheldon runs down all the people that have gotten in their way. King says his kids will be eating beans when he is done with him.

KiLynn King is asked about Jody Threat. King calls her a hypocrite. Santino enters and accuses King of taking out her partner with a tire iron. King admits she took out Taylor Wilde. King says it is her time now.

Match 2. Call Your Shot Implications: Jordynne Grace vs. Eric Young vs. Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango vs. Champagne Singh

Grace and EY seem to be working together to start the match. That didn’t last long. She turns on EY and lariats Jake and EY. They then work her over and start going at each other, taking turns smashing each other from corner to corner. Eventually they just start slugging it out. They each bounce the ropes and lariat each other. Dango and Champaign attack them. Grace enters and they double team her. Dango and Singh make an alliance. They toss EY to the floor. Grace tries to fight Dango and Singh off, but they toss her repeatedly into the buckle. Dango goes for a pin, Singh breaks it up. Then Dango pulls off Singh. They start to argue, but still have an uneasy alliance. Something tries to re-enter, but they double team him. Grace gets jumped by Dango, as she was starting a comeback on Singh. Alpha Bravo is on the outside helping hold off EY and Jake. Inside Grace eats a double suplex. Dango gets double crossed by Singh. He crotches him on the top rope. Singh eats a forearm by Grace and she then Germans Dango. After a jackhammer on Singh, Dango makes the save. Jake is back in and he clubs on Dango. HE also spears him and powerbombs him. Singh tosses Jake to the floor and tries to pin Dango. Jake goes to the top. Singh catches him. Grace joins and we get a powerbomb suplex combo from the top. EY drops the elbow on Dango. Bravo makes the save. EY takes Bravo out. Singh attacks EY from behind. Vladimir Kozlov, aka Brudias enters and takes out Singh. Brudias headbutts Jake and Dango gets a pin on Jake.

Winner. Dango

Brudias raises Dango’s hand in celebration.

We get a Crazzy Steve vignette next. He wants the Digital Media Champion, Tommy Dreamer and Black Taurus.

Mike Bennett is interviewed by Gia Miller backstage. He will face Will Osprey at BFG. He will have a tune up with a open contract match next week.

Match 3. Courtney Rush (with Jessika) VS Tasha Steelz (with Deonna Purrazzo)

The two jockey for position with each other. Tasha ends up taking a breather on the floor. Neither really have gained an advantage. Courtney hits a splash once Tasha re-enters, but misses another off the top rope. Steelz lands 3 amigos. Tasha starts dancing and almost gets pinned on a roll up. Jessika and Purrazzo verbally go at it on the outside. Courtney is confused, wanting to tag out. Jessika reminds her it is a singles match. Courtney then locks on a sharpshooter, after a few Dusty elbows. Steelz counters with a double knee off the ropes and gets a two count. Rush misses a spear in the corner. Steelz hits a cutter and it is over.

Winner, Tasha Steelz

We get a Josh Alexander VS World Champion, Alex Shelley vignette next. They will meet at BFG.

Bully Ray approaches Steve Maclin backstage. Bully questions if Maclin called him soft twice last week, once on a mic in the Impact Zone. It was a weird exchange. Bully says cool and walks off.

Main Event. 2 out of 3 Falls Match, Frankie Kazarian VS Eddie Edwards

Alicia Edwards is not with Eddie as of yet. Eddie jumps on the early advantage with physical chops and punches. Kaz counters with a slam, but misses a leg lariat. Eddie hits a Boston Knee Party and gets PIN 1. Eddie up 1-0. Kaz barely beats the 10 counts bell to start fall 2. Eddie jumps on the advantage with a suplex.