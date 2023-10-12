Impact ranks the Top 10 Moments in Bound for Glory History

Impact Wrestling has uploaded a YouTube video of the Top 10 Moments in Bound for Glory History. Heres the list:

10. Extreme Reunion between Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Johnny Swinger in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match (2022)

9. Acey Romero crashes and burns off the ladder (2019)

8. The Iinspiration debut and win the Knockouts Tag Team Titles (2021)

7. 10/10/10 revealed (2010)

6. Sting becomes the TNA World Heavyweight Champion (2006)

5. Rhino wins Monsters Ball, #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match and then beats Jeff Jarrett to win the NWA-TNA World Championship (2005)

4. Hulk Hogan saves Sting (2011)

(I know this seems weird to be up here, but the crowd was incredibly into this)

3. Josh Alexander defeats Christian to become Impact World Champion and then Moose calls his shot and defeats Josh to become the new Impact World Champion (2021)

(Legit one of my favorite all time Impact moments)

2. Jeff Hardy’s Swanton Bomb from the top of the Impact Zone (2005)

(All time spot)

1. Gail Kim wins the Inagural Knockouts Championship

(2007)