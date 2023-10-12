Bully Ray: “I’m sick and tired of the lack of selling in this industry”

As seen during the 2023 WWE Fastlane PLE, Seth Rollins retained his WWE world heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a last man standing match. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray criticized Seth Rollins for the lack of selling his “broken back” injury on RAW the next night…

“These are the things that annoy me. You killed the credibility of the match, and the believability of the [back] injury. You killed everything Shinsuke Nakamura did to you — bumps off of ladders, going through tables, falcon arrows through tables … everything … and not even a limp? Not even a grabbing of the shoulder? Come on! We all know the WWE and Seth Rollins are smarter than that.”

“I’m sick and tired of the lack of selling in this industry. Whether it’s selling in the ring in the moment, or selling afterward. It is just uncalled for. This is not ‘old man screaming at the clouds’ — this is what’s right.”

