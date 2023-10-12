AEW roster and fans sing happy birthday to Tony Khan after Dynamite

After Dynamite went off the air on Tuesday, the AEW locker room emptied to sing happy birthday to Tony Khan, who turned 41 on the day.

A cake was also brought out by one of the production people as the crowd helped in the singing after being encouraged by Justin Roberts to sing happy birthday. The large screen changed to a big “Happy Birthday Tony!” graphic with digital confetti dropping on the other screen.

Khan was appreciative of the gesture and later on X, he thanked everyone who watched the show and said it was one of the best shows AEW has ever done.

“The fans in Kansas City were tremendous, the wrestling was great, and last night was the best birthday that I’ve ever had, thanks to all of you,” he wrote.