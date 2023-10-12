AEW News and Notes

– Bryan Danielson on Japan:

“Wrestling in Japan is one of my favorite places in the world to wrestle, if not the favorite, I’ve loved wrestling in Japan. I would love to wrestle there more. It’s just a matter of schedule.”

– Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

This Saturday, 10/14

Toledo, Ohio

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

This Saturday, 10/14
Toledo, Ohio
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
On @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT 
ROH World Television Title
@SamoaJoe vs @Willie_Mack 
Two powerful forces will collide when Samoa Joe makes his 15th defense of the ROH World TV Title vs Willie Mack in Toledo on Saturday!

– Just announced for next weeks Dynamite….

This Wednesday, 10/18

Houston

This Wednesday, 10/18
Houston
WEDNESDAY Night #AEWDynamite
@TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT 
First Time Ever
@PENTAELZEROM vs @JayWhiteNZ 
2 of the best go 1-on-1 Wednesday when Penta fights Jay White!

– Julia Hart on IG: “The only time you’re gonna see me in white.”