AEW News and Notes
– Bryan Danielson on Japan:
“Wrestling in Japan is one of my favorite places in the world to wrestle, if not the favorite, I’ve loved wrestling in Japan. I would love to wrestle there more. It’s just a matter of schedule.”
– Announced for this Saturday’s Collision
This Saturday, 10/14
Toledo, Ohio
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
On @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT
ROH World Television Title@SamoaJoe vs @Willie_Mack
Two powerful forces will collide when Samoa Joe makes his 15th defense of the ROH World TV Title vs Willie Mack in Toledo on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OtBksoEBx2
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023
– Just announced for next weeks Dynamite….
This Wednesday, 10/18
Houston
WEDNESDAY Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT
First Time Ever@PENTAELZEROM vs @JayWhiteNZ
2 of the best go 1-on-1 Wednesday when Penta fights Jay White!@ReneePaquette has exclusive comments from both men on #AEWRampage tomorrow on TNT pic.twitter.com/RC9mVdxj8G
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023
– Julia Hart on IG: “The only time you’re gonna see me in white.”