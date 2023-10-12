AEW News and Notes

Oct 12, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Bryan Danielson on Japan:

“Wrestling in Japan is one of my favorite places in the world to wrestle, if not the favorite, I’ve loved wrestling in Japan. I would love to wrestle there more. It’s just a matter of schedule.”

– Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

– Just announced for next weeks Dynamite….

Julia Hart on IG: “The only time you’re gonna see me in white.”

