AEW and CFX reach agreement over the use of Luchasaurus’ mask

Composite Effects, LLC, who last year filed a lawsuit against AEW for using the Luchasaurus mask design on merchandise without permission, reached a settlement agreement with AEW, bringing an end to their legal battle.

CFX, the designers of the mask, alleged that they had given permission to Luchasaurus to wear and use the mask in the ring but they did not give any permission for their intellectual property to be used on merchandise.

United States District Judge Darrel James Papillion of the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District in Louisiana published the order of dismissal yesterday, writing that the court has been notified that both parties reached a settlement.

“Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that this action is dismissed without prejudice to the right, upon good cause shown, to reopen the action or to seek summary judgment enforcing the compromise if settlement is not consummated within sixty days of this order. Each party will bear its own costs,” the document states.

“The Court retains jurisdiction for all purposes, including enforcing the settlement agreement entered into by the parties. The parties are reminded that, if witnesses have been subpoenaed, every witness must be informed by counsel not to appear.”