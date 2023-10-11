WWE Crown Jewel Status For John Cena, Brock Lesnar

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is going to be a star-studded event this November.

Ahead of the latest annual Saudi Arabian stop on the WWE calendar on November 4 for WWE Crown Jewel 2023, there are reports making the rounds regarding the status of a couple of top WWE attractions.

RingSideNews.com is reporting that John Cena is, in fact, expected to wrestle at the premium live event on 11/4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the report claims that Brock Lesnar is not booked for the show.

The only match confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 thus far is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Make sure to join us here on 11/4 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2023 results coverage.