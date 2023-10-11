Wrestler ‘Kreepy the Clown’ arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — A professional wrestler who goes by the name of “Kreepy the Clown” was arrested for battering a 34-year-old autistic man after a brawl broke out in the Delaware County Fairgrounds parking lot following a wrestling show in August.

Court documents reveal that Michael R. Keihn, 42, of Muncie was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Delaware County Jail under a preliminary charge of battery of an endangered adult, a Level 5 felony.

Keihn, who wrestles under the facepaint and moniker of “Kreepy the Clown,” is accused of assaulting a 34-year-old autistic man in the parking lot of the Delaware County Fairgrounds on the night of Aug. 12.

Click here to read more