Viewership for the Tuesday Night War: NXT vs. Dynamite

TUESDAY NIGHT WAR VIEWERSHIP AND RATINGS

WWE NXT:

Viewers: 921,000

18-49: 0.30

AEW Dynamite:

Viewers: 609,000

18-49: 0.26

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

