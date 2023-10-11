Viewership for the Tuesday Night War: NXT vs. Dynamite
TUESDAY NIGHT WAR VIEWERSHIP AND RATINGS
WWE NXT:
Viewers: 921,000
18-49: 0.30
EXCLUSIVE: The @undertaker and @Carmelo_WWE recreate The Deadman’s signature pose after NXT goes off the air.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qX4DjbEmbx
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2023
AEW Dynamite:
Viewers: 609,000
18-49: 0.26
…Whoa… I didn’t exactly see the numbers going like this. I actually thought AEW would win by a few thousand. Given that WWE threw EVERYTHING they had at the show it’s more shocking to me that NXT didn’t crack 1 million viewers. Maybe that’s the real story? All I know is it was a helluva show and didn’t have any antisemitic crap like AEW had. Angle or not, comedy or not, it’s shameful. It was far from harmless.