Viewership for the Tuesday Night War: NXT vs. Dynamite

Oct 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

TUESDAY NIGHT WAR VIEWERSHIP AND RATINGS

WWE NXT:
Viewers: 921,000
18-49: 0.30

AEW Dynamite:
Viewers: 609,000
18-49: 0.26

One Response

  1. Motorhead says:
    October 11, 2023 at 5:00 pm

    …Whoa… I didn’t exactly see the numbers going like this. I actually thought AEW would win by a few thousand. Given that WWE threw EVERYTHING they had at the show it’s more shocking to me that NXT didn’t crack 1 million viewers. Maybe that’s the real story? All I know is it was a helluva show and didn’t have any antisemitic crap like AEW had. Angle or not, comedy or not, it’s shameful. It was far from harmless.

