Updates on Jack Perry and CM Punk

– The belief is that Jack Perry is no longer serving his suspension and that he is free to return.

However, it is noted that Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling will not rush to get him back on television, reports PWInsider that way there is more time away from the CM Punk situation. Perry’s last match was losing the FTW Championship to HOOK at “All In” so there is no rush to bring him back since he’s not currently in a feud with anyone.

– Dave Meltzer pointed out that WWE has passed on Punk twice before. First pre-AEW when Fox wanted Punk brought back and Vince said no, and then roughly 10 months ago when Punk was hoping he’d get bought out of his AEW contract. So this is really the third no.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, CM Punk reached out to WWE sometime over the past few weeks inquiring about returning to the company but was told officials had zero interest in signing him.

“In the end, it’s Vince’s decision. Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and Paul Levesque. I mean, obviously they all decided that the negatives outweighed the positives.”