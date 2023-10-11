Trailer for the Iron Claw Released

The first trailer of The Iron Claw, the movie based on the true story of the Von Eric Brothers, was published today by A24. The movie features Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, and Lily James as Pam, the wife of Kevin Von Erich.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

The movie is written and directed by Sean Durkin and is released in theaters nationwide on December 22.

You can see the trailer at: