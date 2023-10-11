The Undertaker shows up on NXT, chokeslams Bron Breakker

While not directly advertised to appear officially, The Undertaker did show up at NXT last night in the final segment of the broadcast, his first appearance on the black and gold brand.

Taker came out to confront Bron Breakker, who had just announced himself as the only “bad ass” in WWE. The lights went out and Undertaker’s gong hit the speakers followed by Kid Rock’s American Bad Ass song. Taker rolled out on a bike and then got in the ring for a face-to-face with the former NXT champion.

Breakker screamed in Taker’s face as the only bad ass around here and Taker admitted that he had been watching him for a long time and one day he was going to be a very special talent.

“It’s just one thing…it ain’t today,” Taker said before dropping Breakker with a right hand. He then grabbed Breakker by the throat and chokeslammed him much to the enjoyment of the crowd and Carmelo Hayes, who sat down in the corner with a big grin on his face.

“Young fella, you see I’m gonna give you a little advice. There’s always an older, bigger, badder, bad ass waiting around the corner,” The Undertaker told Breakker as he laid in the ring. “You just met the baddest of them all.”

The Undertaker then posed with Carmelo Hayes to end the show. After cameras went off the air, Taker and Hayes did the Brothers of Destruction pose at the top of the stage to send everyone home happy.