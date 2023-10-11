Spoilers: AEW Rampage TV Taping Results

Before the this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the October 13th edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com…

* Paul Wight and Excalibur were the announcers.

* Daniel Garcia & Angelo Parker & Matt Menard with Jake Hager defeated Jeff and Matt Hardy and Brother Zay when Garcia pinned Zay.

* Skye Blue pinned Emi Sakura with Code Blue.

* Jay Lethal with Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, etc. pinned Trent Beretta with The Lethal Injection.

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated The Gates of Agony with Prince Nana.

There was also an off-air moment with Claudio and Yuta dancing alongside AEW President Tony Khan…