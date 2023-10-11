Source: WWE rejected CM Punk’s intentions of returning

More on the rumor WWE turned down CM punk

According to Dave Meltzer, CM Punk reportedly reached out to WWE and they declined to sign him

“They (WWE) turned him (CM Punk) down. He wanted to go there and the decision was a no.

It can ALWAYS change, and it was brought up to me, there’s no such thing as ‘no forever’ when it comes to WWE, but it’s no for now.

That was the decision that was made. It’s Vince’s decision. Vince, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and obviously they decided that the negatives outweighed the positives.”