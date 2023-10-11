Raw rating for 10/09/2023

Monday Night Raw drew 1,556,000 viewers on average this week, up 45,000 viewers from the prior week and the highest they have done since NFL started on September 11.

Raw started with 1,617,000 viewers and then dropped slightly to 1,608,000 viewers in the second hour, followed by a big drop to 1,445,000 viewers in the third hour. Raw had tougher competition with both NFL and MLB games airing on ESPN, ABC, and TBS.

Raw was #7, #8, and #10 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demo with 0.45, 0.45, and 0.39 ratings respectively for an average of 0.43, down 0.05 from the prior week. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

