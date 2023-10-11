NXT commentator Vic Joseph loses his father on same day of big NXT show

NXT announcer Vic Joseph announced on X today that yesterday he lost his father, the same day he had to call the biggest NXT on USA Network show ever.

“Yesterday I lost my dad – my earliest memory was watching wrestling with him – he always supported my dreams and did to the end,” Joseph wrote.

Despite the loss in his family, Joseph soldiered on and proceeded to be the voice of NXT on a very important night for the brand.

“Last night was for him – to everyone involved and all of you that watched/interacted – you allowed me to escape for a few hours THANK YOU,” he continued.