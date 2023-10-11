Notes on Adam Copeland, Bianca Belair, Dusty Rhodes, and the Survivor Series

– Fightful reports that WWE “Survior Series: War Games” will return this year.

– Bianca Belair has been absent from WWE television since her August 18 appearance on SmackDown, where she was taken off the roster following an assault by Damage CTRL. As she nears two months away from WWE, anticipation is building among fans for her return to the ring.

In a recent interview with Rolling Out, Belair expressed hope for a speedy return to SmackDown and also dropped hints about an upcoming venture:

“Hopefully, I’ll be back on SmackDown sometime soon. In the coming future, we got me and my husband. We have a Hulu show coming out, a reality series, so be on the lookout for that. Just a lot of exciting things for the future.”

– Happy birthday to the American Dream….

Happy Heavenly Birthday pops! We sure do love and miss you terribly. Love you so much❤️ pic.twitter.com/YSFIX0ltdk — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) October 11, 2023

– Via Talk is Jericho: Adam Copeland praises Darby Allin …

“A guy like Darby. I know he’s already a lynchpin to [AEW] and is one of the foundations, but that guy, he’s special. I was like, ‘You’re Rey Mysterio with Jeff Hardy splashed all over you.’ That’s awesome.

He does [have the X-Factor]. He has that thing. He knows how to sell. How to be aggressive, when to be aggressive, it’s fun to see. Meeting him, seeing his attitude, I really think that guy is special.”