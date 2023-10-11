Note on the NXT vs. Dynamite Tuesday night war, VSK no longer under AEW contract

– Per Wrestlenomics: The only quarter Dynamite beat NXT in was Q3 during 8:30 to 8:45 PM where the second half of Chris Jericho vs Powerhouse Hobbs and the Adam Cole/Roderick Strong/The Kingdom video package aired doing 400,000 in the 18-49 demo.

They went against and beat the Brawling Brutes vs Gallus Pub Rules match doing 360,000 viewers in the same demo.

– VSK is no longer under AEW contract

His contract expired and was not renewed.

His most recent match was a loss to Ethan Page on ROH TV back on September 16.

“Don’t expect a notes app post,” he wrote on X [ formerly Twitter] Wednesday evening. “Jeeves is Dead. Now let’s have some fun.”