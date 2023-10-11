MJF comments on the controversial quarters line from Juice Robinson

In February of 2022, MJF cut a promo on AEW Dynamite and opened up about bullied by his football teammates as a kid for being Jewish. MJF said the following…

“They’re holding rolls of quarters and all of them decided to throw the quarters at me as hard as they physically could, and they said ‘pick it up, Jew boy, pick it up.’”

Tonight that piece of shit, Juice Robinson decided to bring up a story from my childhood that has left me scared. I’m glad he did. He brought awareness to something we’ve all gone through in one way, shape, or form in our lives. On behalf of anyone who’s ever been bullied for… pic.twitter.com/wc1oba4YFG — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 11, 2023

As seen during last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, there was a verbal exchange between MJF and members of Bullet Club Gold. At one point, Juice Robinson revealed a roll of quarters with “FRIEDMAN” written on it and threatened to hit MJF with it.