Hikaru Shida regains the AEW Women’s title
Hikaru Shida is the New AEW Women’s World Champion as she defeated Saraya on AEW Dynamite Tuesday night …
AaaahaahahAaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The first 3 time AEW Women's World Champion ever!!!!!!!!!
(Why my face always green🙄)
おらーーー！ー！！！！三度目！！！！！#AEWDynamite #AEW #AndNew #HolyShida pic.twitter.com/GW44qWmomW
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) October 11, 2023
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023