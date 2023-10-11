Dynamite gets a whopping 14-minute overrun and nearly full hour without commercials

When AEW President Tony Khan said that they were going to get a huge overrun for Dynamite, he was not kidding around!

With both WWE and AEW playing a game of chess to try and one-up each other, it was AEW which had the “last laugh” of the night as NXT wrapped up at 10:09PM while Dynamite kept going on till 10:14PM, their biggest overrun to date.

AEW also went live 30 minutes before the start of the shows on social media with a title match which aired on Facebook, X, and YouTube.

And despite both AEW and WWE saying the first 30 minutes of each show would be commercial free, AEW actually went way longer without a commercial, with their first full commercial and picture-in-picture commercial coming in the final quarter of the first hour.

NXT had a picture-in-picture commercial in the third quarter and two full commercial segments in the last quarter of the first hour.

Competition does indeed bring out the best in everyone!