Dolph Ziggler’s first public appearance after WWE release announced

WWE carried out its latest round of talent cuts on September 21, parting ways with several performers from both the main roster and NXT.

Among the most unexpected departures was that of Dolph Ziggler, a former World Heavyweight Champion who had been a staple in WWE for nearly two decades.

Ziggler remains one of the few recently released WWE talents who have not yet spoken out publicly about their exit from the company. However, plans for his next venture have been officially confirmed.

Dolph Ziggler, whose real name is Nick Nemeth, is teaming up with his brother, AEW talent Ryan Nemeth, for a comedy variety show dubbed ‘Hunkamania.’ The event is scheduled to take place at the Lincoln Lodge in Chicago on November 24.

The event listing includes the following description:

The Nemeth Bros are pro wrestling superstars Ryan Nemeth (AEW) and Nic Nemeth (AKA Dolph Ziggler from WWE).

Hunkamania is a comedy variety show featuring stand-up, funny stories from the road, special guests from the world of pro wrestling, and once-in-lifetime audience interaction!

Special accommodations can be made for larger parties. Please email thelincolnlodge@gmail.com with information about your party size and any specific requirements.

REFUND POLICY: Please note that refunds are only available by request up to 24 hours before the event start date. Requests for refunds after that will be declined but a credit note will be issued for future shows (via email.) Thanks!