On NXT Tuesday night, Brian Pillman Jr. said he has no fond memories of his father and officially dubs himself Lexis King.

26 years ago my father was buried, and tonight I buried his last name. I will no longer be known as the lost son living in his father’s shadow. I will forge my own path and stop at nothing until I am the King of #WWENXT 👑 https://t.co/AVcTMvutO5

— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) October 11, 2023