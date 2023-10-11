AEW teams up with Jazwares and TBS to donate $1 million worth of toys

AEW is teaming up with Jazwares and TBS to donate over $1 million worth of AEW toys for the Toys For Tots drive this holiday season.

AEW President Tony Khan said that their 50,000 toy donation is going to be the biggest toy giveaway in wrestling history.

“This Christmas! Coming to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite: The biggest toy giveaway in pro wrestling history! Over 50,000 @AEW toys donated to Toys for Tots. Over a million dollars in Toys. Thanks to our partners at @Jazwares, @TBSNetwork, and all of you fans who made this possible!”

Jazwares Chief Brand Officer Jeremy Padaware reposted the video announcement from Dynamite and added, “Proud to announce we @Jazwares are donating over $1 million in AEW action figures and toys along with our friends @TonyKhan and @TBSNetwork to @ToysForTots_USA this holiday & Christmas season.”

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.