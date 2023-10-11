AEW News and Notes
– AEW is donating over 50,000 toys to Toys for Tots this Christmas, valued at over One Million Dollars.
This Christmas!
Coming to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite:
The biggest toy giveaway in pro wrestling history!
Over 50,000 @AEW toys donated to Toys for Tots
Over a million dollars in Toys
Thanks to our partners at @Jazwares, @TBSNetwork, and all of you fans who made this possible!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 11, 2023
– According to PWInsider, sources within InDemand have confirmed that AEW has locked in their PPV on Saturday, December 30th for a new PPV date.
– On AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated Fenix and is now a 2x time International Champion.
#ANDNEW!!
Orange Cassidy did it! He’s now the first 2-time #AEW International Champion!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/rVLTdCbV0p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
– The “Perfect 10” Shawn Spears has won the WSW World Heavyweight Championship in Australia!