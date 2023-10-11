AEW News and Notes

– AEW is donating over 50,000 toys to Toys for Tots this Christmas, valued at over One Million Dollars.

This Christmas!

Coming to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite:

The biggest toy giveaway in pro wrestling history!

Over 50,000 @AEW toys donated to Toys for Tots

Over a million dollars in Toys

Thanks to our partners at @Jazwares, @TBSNetwork, and all of you fans who made this possible! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 11, 2023

– According to PWInsider, sources within InDemand have confirmed that AEW has locked in their PPV on Saturday, December 30th for a new PPV date.

– On AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated Fenix and is now a 2x time International Champion.

– The “Perfect 10” Shawn Spears has won the WSW World Heavyweight Championship in Australia!