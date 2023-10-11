AEW News and Notes

Oct 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW is donating over 50,000 toys to Toys for Tots this Christmas, valued at over One Million Dollars.

– According to PWInsider, sources within InDemand have confirmed that AEW has locked in their PPV on Saturday, December 30th for a new PPV date.

– On AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated Fenix and is now a 2x time International Champion.

– The “Perfect 10” Shawn Spears has won the WSW World Heavyweight Championship in Australia!

