WWE Reveals Hosts For NXT Halloween Havoc 2023
Shotzi and Scarlett will be hosting the NXT Halloween Havoc
You can officially pencil in the hosts for the annual two-week NXT Halloween Havoc special event.
During this week’s jam-packed WWE NXT show that aired head-to-head against AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, it was announced that Shotzi and Scarlett will be serving as the special co-hosts for NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.
NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 24 and October 31.
Your hosts for #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc … pic.twitter.com/d8jUWXGnv7
— Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) October 11, 2023