WWE Reveals Hosts For NXT Halloween Havoc 2023

Shotzi and Scarlett will be hosting the NXT Halloween Havoc

You can officially pencil in the hosts for the annual two-week NXT Halloween Havoc special event.

During this week’s jam-packed WWE NXT show that aired head-to-head against AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, it was announced that Shotzi and Scarlett will be serving as the special co-hosts for NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 24 and October 31.