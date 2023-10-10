WWE reportedly has no interest in bring back Velveteen Dream

After rumors of Velveteen Dream being around the WWE Performance Center recently, WWE sources quickly denied any interest in the 28 year old and said if he’s been in the area, it hasn’t been for WWE.

When speaking to a higher up in WWE, they stated that they have no interest in re-signing Patrick Clark/Velveteen Dream at this time, and something very shocking would have to take place for something like that to happen, reports Fightful Select.