WWE NXT Results 10/10/23

The road to NXT Halloween Havoc continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. with a jam-packed show going head-to-head against AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

On tap for tonight’s show is Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman), Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez, Tyler Bate & The Brawling Brutes vs. Gallus in a “Pub Rules” match, Valerie Loureda vs. Dani Palmer in a Women’s Breakout Tournament first round match, Cody Rhodes will make a major announcement, and WWE is teasing The Undertaker will appear.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (10/10/2023)

