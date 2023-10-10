Update on Jack Perry’s status, Schiavone named the Gordon Solie Award recipient

– According to PWInsider, There’s belief within AEW that Jack Perry is no longer on an indefinite suspension.

As of right now, AEW is in no rush to bring him back. The belief is that the longer he is away, the longer it makes distance between himself and that incident with CM Punk.

– Tony Schiavone has been named the 2024 Gordon Solie Award recipient, and the fourth person to win the award. The Gordon Solie Award is “given to individuals who exhibit excellence in the field of wrestling commentary, embodying Solie’s commitment to the craft.

Schiavone commented on the announcement, issuing the following statement:

“I am honored to be this years recipient of the Gordon Solie Award. It is truly a thrill to be named next to Jim Ross and Gordon Solie and Conrad Thompson. Thanks to the Hall of Fame and thank you to all wrestling fans throughout the years.”