Tony Khan takes a shot at Vince McMahon

AEW President Tony Khan is taking his X game to a whole new level leading up to tonight’s important Dynamite and NXT head-to-head battle.

Apart from constantly posting pretty much the same message on X every few hours, Khan responded to someone who told him that he’s not watching Dynamite, calling the AEW President “bucko.”

“Ok, we won’t see you tomorrow night for Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite then,” Khan responded, adding a GIF which says “Who gives a f*ck?”

Someone else resounded to that message saying that if “Sir Vince McMahon” did that, many AEW fans would be crying non-stop and furious.

“If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds,” quipped Khan, before once again plugging tonight’s Dynamite.

Khan then also responded to a report posted by Haus of Wrestling which said that “Triple H and Shawn Michaels look to send Tony Khan a message.”

Khan, who seemingly hasn’t slept for a few days, responded to that one as well, saying that he has a message for them, plugging tonight’s show and adding a photo of “Bald Asshole” spray-painted on a door!

Tony Khan turned 41 years old today and is pretty riled up for tonight! Happy birthday, Tony!