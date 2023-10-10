Swerve Strickland: “We have to strive to be exceptional in everything we do”

Swerve Strickland via Sports Illustrated, Says He is different and the best thing in this business and gonna show the world moving forward

“I’m after the best this industry has to offer. I don’t want to accept anything less. For me, as an African American man, we can’t accept less. We have to strive to be exceptional in everything we do.

I’ve got to go 10 times harder because of that, and I want the absolute best because I deserve that so our culture can see that. Being good enough is never good enough. I have to exceed others’ expectations. I want to make the biggest impact I can. I believe I can do that.

People are starting to believe in what I can do. Over the last week, I’ve heard, ‘That is your moment.’ Woah–slow down. I’m going to have more moments. Maybe this was your first time seeing me. I’m only 34 years old.

You’re seeing Christian having his resurgence in his late 40s. Sting is performing at 63, and he’s still going hard. Adam Copeland coming over, he’s having a resurgence. Chris Jericho is doing prime work. People are just seeing me. Wait until you see what comes next.”