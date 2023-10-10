Report: Karrion Kross In Line For Singles Push

Oct 10, 2023 - by Matt Boone

It looks like the tarot cards are showing a good future for Karrion Kross.

After being hit-or-miss in television programming appearances over the last few months, the WWE Superstar is reportedly in line for a singles push.

RingSideNews.com is reporting that according to a tenured member of the WWE creative team, Kross is in line for a push in the near future.

In recent memory, Kross was involved in a storyline with AJ Styles, and was often featured in tarot card-style vignettes with Scarlett Bordeaux.

We will keep you posted here at Gerweck.net as updates regarding Karrion Kross’ WWE status continue to surface.

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    October 10, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Sadly, he’s been booked so poorly that I don’t think anyone will care.

