Lex Luger on his WWE status, Kevin Nash: “I pray that Edge doesn’t get hurt”

– During his Lex Expressed podcast, former WCW world champion Lex Luger commented on his current relationship with WWE and if he still follows wrestling…

“I’m still an ambassador, which is a great program with WWE. They have some things they send us out on and we’re involved with behind the scenes. I’m a fan now. I feel like more part of the wrestling family now than I did when I was wrestling. I feel like I’ve come full circle. When I go to the comic cons and the fans come up and they bring their kids and they say, ‘Hey, this is who I watched when I was your age,’ it’s generational. Wrestling fans, I don’t know how else to explain it, they’re just special, and I feel like I’m a fan now.

I watch what’s happening in AEW and WWE, even though I’m under contract with WWE, I love it. I’m like going from being a performer to a wrestling fan now and I feel like I’m part of that special family.” (quote: 411Mania.com)

– During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on Adam Copeland signing with AEW…

“I pray that Edge doesn’t get hurt… but he’s a great addition. One of the things, their style is so different than the WWE’s style. It’s kind of an indy-rific, but I believe that bringing in somebody like Edge – he has always worked a main event style. I think you put him with one of those younger guys, stop some of the bad habits that some of the other guys have.”

