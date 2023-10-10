Collision rating for 10/07/2023

Collision on Saturday night had 353,000 viewers, up 26,000 viewers from last week’s record low. Collision started an hour earlier than usual due to WWE Fastlane head-to-head. The show drew 0.09 rating in 18-49, up 0.01 from last week and placed #47 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

