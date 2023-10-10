CM Punk/WWE Update, Khan comments on Copeland negotiations

– Fightful reports WWE higher ups have told top talent that the company is not currently in talks with CM Punk about a WWE return and have said that any reports of Punk signing with WWE are false.

– Tony Khan on negotiations with Adam Copeland…

“Not long after AEW Grand Slam, we had Adam Copeland reach out, he was out of contract.

He is one of the most popular and one of the most successful wrestlers of all time. To have Adam Copeland in AEW is a huge deal for us.”

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)