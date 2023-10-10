Bruce Prichard comments on Netflix’s ‘Wrestlers’

On the latest episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard was asked to share his take on the show.

“I think it was an accurate depiction of what life is in Louisville, Kentucky, and having to go through that system in an independent wrestling world. I think that it’s — it ain’t easy, man, it ain’t ballet. You got to start somewhere and a lot of times, you’ve got to end somewhere. Some people start and end at the same place, but it’s a tough business and I’m happy for Al Snow.”

Prichard went on to say that despite the fact that WWE has tried to elevate and grow the wrestling business, there will always be places that still operate like they are in the wrasslin business.

“I’m old school, you have to put on your 2023 hat and look at things and I don’t know if there are — there are certain things, it’s just hard. We’ve tried to grow the business, we’ve tried to elevate the business but yet at the same time, there are places where it’s still gonna be the wrasslin business and that’s a depiction of the wrasslin business.