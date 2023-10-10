Booker T on CM Punk: “What value does a person like that bring to your company?”

Booker T speaks on WWE/CM Punk rumors:

“At this point in time right now when everything is going so great, not just from an in-ring perspective and an out of ring perspective as well as far as the company is doing great, what does CM Punk add to WWE right now at this point? What does CM Punk add to WWE?

Let’s look at it from this perspective right here. If CM Punk had worked his contract in AEW and it was coming up and CM Punk didn’t sign with AEW and WWE actually got in and got him and boom, I think we would have something, but CM Punk, he didn’t just leave WWE.

He got fired from WWE. He didn’t just leave AEW. He got fired with cause from AEW. What value does a person like that bring to your company? I mean, I’m just being honest here.”