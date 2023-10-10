After 50 years, WWE employee Rich Hering calls it a day!

WWE employee Rich Hering, who in 2021 was honored with the Warrior Award, has retired after more than 50 years working for WWE.

Hering was the Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management and the company wanted him to stay on according to a report by PWInsider.com. But following five decades and the merger with Endeavor, Hering decided to call it a day. Hering led a team which dealt with state athletic commissions as well as government affairs as well as security at WWE.

The Warrior Award recipient has been with the company for so long that his first boss was actually Vince McMahon Sr!