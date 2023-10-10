AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday live on TBS tonight

– Just hours after WWE announced that the first 30 minutes of NXT will be commercial free, AEW President Tony Khan countered with the same announcement saying that Dynamite will also be commercial free in the first 30 minutes on TBS.

In addition to that, there will be a Buy In show on the company’s Facebook, X, and YouTube starting at 7:30PM ET with Eddie Kingston defending the ROH World and NJWP Strong Openweight title against Minoru Suzuki.

And that is not all! Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful adds that AEW secured a 10-minute overrun on TBS and the broadcast will end at 10:10PM ET.

– Dynamite is live on TBS tonight as it presents Title Tuesday and goes head-to-head with NXT. Khan is hyping this as “maybe the best card ever” and just like their competitors, AEW is throwing everything including the kitchen sink for this show.

Two title matches including Rey Fenix defending the AEW International title against Jon Moxley and Saraya defending the AEW Women’s title against Hikaru Shida are on the card and headlining the show will be Adam Copeland and his first match in AEW against former TNT champion Luchasaurus.

Other matches announced are Jay White vs “Hangman” Adam Page, Swerve Strickland vs Bryan Danielson in a #1 contenders match for the TNT title, and Powerhouse Hobbs takes on Chris Jericho.