WWE touts record-breaking Fastlane numbers

WWE today announced that Fastlane, which emanated from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, became the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane in company history. The premium live event set new Fastlane records for viewership, gate and sponsorship.

Viewership for Fastlane was up 71% versus the previous record set in 2021. The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane, up more than 31% versus the previous record set in Cleveland in 2016, and became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis.

In addition, Fastlane sponsorship revenue was up 60% versus the previous record set in 2021.